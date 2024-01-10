1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 38-22.

The Knicks entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Trail Blazers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Portland 10-25, New York 21-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $79.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Knicks waltzed into their game Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They enjoyed a cozy 121-105 win over Washington.

The Knicks relied on the efforts of Jalen Brunson, who scored 33 points along with eight assists, and Julius Randle, who scored 39 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Trail Blazers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 134-127 victory over Brooklyn. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Trail Blazers as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Anfernee Simons, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists.

New York's victory bumped their record up to 21-15. As for Portland, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-25.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Knicks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.8 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 109 points per game. The only thing between the Knicks and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Knicks strolled past the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 123-107. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.