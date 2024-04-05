1st Quarter Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Knicks 35-20.

The Kings came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Sacramento 44-31, New York 44-31

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $197.00

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Kings, who come in off a win.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Kings and the Clippers played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 222-point over/under. The Kings took down the Clippers 109-95. Sacramento pushed the score to 91-70 by the end of the third, a deficit Los Angeles cut but never quite recovered from.

Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 22 points, 20 rebounds, and nine assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 32 times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 109-99 to the Heat.

The losing side was boosted by Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 31 points along with four steals. His performance made up for a slower game against the Thunder on Sunday.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 44-31. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 44-31.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Kings came up short against the Knicks in their previous matchup back in March, falling 98-91. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Knicks' Jalen Brunson, who scored 42 points along with four steals. Now that the Kings know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.