What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 116-110 to Chicago.

The Raptors' loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Barnes, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat Washington 113-109 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Knicks.

The Knicks can attribute much of their success to Jalen Brunson, who scored 41 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. The contest was Brunson's third in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Knicks was Quentin Grimes' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-26 record this season. As for New York, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 25-17 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 136-130. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 7.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.