1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 28-24 lead against the Raptors.

The Knicks entered the match with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Raptors hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Toronto 8-28, New York 24-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $104.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 207, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 103-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic on Monday. The match marked New York's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Knicks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Raptors traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 128-104 to the Bucks on Monday. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

RJ Barrett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 61.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024.

New York's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 24-13. As for Toronto, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-28.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging 15.9. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks strolled past the Raptors when the teams last played back in December of 2024 by a score of 139-125. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 11.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.