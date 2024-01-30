Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Utah 24-24, New York 30-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 30th at Madison Square Garden. Coming off a loss in a game the Jazz were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 147-114 punch to the gut against Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered their tilt with the Hornets with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. Everything went New York's way against Charlotte on Monday as New York made off with a 113-92 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Knicks pulled away in the second half with 67 points.

The Knicks relied on the efforts of Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Jalen Brunson, who scored 32 points along with seven assists.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 24-24. As for New York, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 30-17 record this season.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked third in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Jazz took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.