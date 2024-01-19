Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 46-45 lead against the Wizards.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 7-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Washington 7-32, New York 24-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Madison Square Garden. The Wizards took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

After a 137-115 finish the last time they played, the Knicks and the Rockets decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. New York took down Houston 109-94 on Wednesday.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Julius Randle led the charge by scoring 31 points along with eight rebounds. Jalen Brunson was another key contributor, scoring 30 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Washington couldn't handle Detroit on Monday and fell 129-117.

Despite the loss, the Wizards had strong showings from Tyus Jones, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-17 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-32.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 39.7 rebounds per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks strolled past the Wizards in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 121-105. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 12-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.