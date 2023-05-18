Ja Morant's "Hunger" Ja 1 sneakers are no longer being listed on the Nike and Finish Line apps despite their scheduled release on May 25. The mismatched red and blue colorway was seen on both the Nike and Finish Line apps as recently as Tuesday.

While the newest Ja 1 sneakers are no longer listed on the Nike and Finish Line apps, they are still being shown on both the SNKRS and Hibbett Sports apps. Those sneakers can be purchased through a raffle.

This comes after the Memphis Grizzlies suspended Morant following the star guard being seen holding a gun during an Instagram Live stream on Sunday. The NBA is currently investigating the video in order to determine if Morant will face any additional penalties as a result.

Back in March, Morant received an eight-game suspension from the league after he was seen holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub in an Instagram Live video. As a result of that particular incident, Nike ended up pushing back the release of Morant's first Ja 1 sneaker.

"We appreciate Ja's accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being," Nike said in a statement following the March incident.