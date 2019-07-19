Nike files countersuit against Kawhi Leonard, says he should stop using 'Klaw' logo
This year's top NBA free agent is squaring off with the NBA's top apparel company
After winning the NBA Finals and single-handedly reshaping the league's power structure in free agency, Kawhi Leonard's toughest opponent might actually be off the basketball court.
That opponent? Nike.
Just weeks after the reigning Finals MVP filed a federal lawsuit against the apparel giant for allegedly copyrighting Leonard's signature "Klaw" logo without his consent, Nike has responded with a countersuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
Leonard's initial suit claimed that he created the logo, which debuted during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. While the superstar was representing Nike's Jordan Brand at the time, Leonard said he traced his own hand for the graphic. As ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Friday, Nike says that is simply not true.
"In this action, Kawhi Leonard seeks to re-write history by asserting that he created the 'Claw Design' logo, but it was not Leonard who created that logo," Nike states. "The 'Claw Design' was created by a talented team of Nike designers, as Leonard, himself, has previously admitted ... Leonard alleges he provided a design to Nike. That is true. What is false is that the design he provided was the Claw Design. Not once in his Complaint does Leonard display or attach either the design that he provided or the Claw Design. Instead, he conflates the two, making it appear as though those discrete works are one and the same. They are not."
Nike's countersuit also alleges that Leonard has violated his previous contract with Nike by continuing to "use and reproduce the Claw Design, without Nike's authorization, on his non-Nike apparel worn publicly," including during this summer's NBA Finals. It went on to request that Leonard no longer be allowed to use the logo, and that his own lawsuit would be dismissed.
Leonard traded apparel representation during the 2018-19 season, agreeing to a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance after reportedly turning down an extension to become a "sneaker free agent" from Jordan Brand earlier in the year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kanter plays in full uni against campers
Kanter seems rather excited to be playing in Boston
-
Harden promises championship to Houston
The Houston Rockets superstar is confident a championship isn't too far away
-
Sorting through free agency scrap heap
There are still several solid free-agent options available for teams looking to fill needs
-
Ainge: Irving wanted to play in Brooklyn
Boston's team president had the impression that Kyrie would pick the Brooklyn Nets over the...
-
Ayesha Curry criticized for dance
Steph Curry has something to say for people commenting on Ayesha's latest viral video
-
Raptors bet on Davis, who bet on himself
Toronto has a history of finding diamonds in the rough, and Davis could be its latest gem