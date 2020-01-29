Nike has reportedly sold out of all Kobe Bryant gear following his death

Nike no longer has any merchandise relating to Kobe Bryant for sale because it has sold out. Items such as branded clothing, signature shoes and jerseys are not available for purchase in its online store following the former Laker's death, according to a report from ESPN. Searching the term "Kobe" on the site only has one result: a purple and yellow Nike gift card with the Los Angeles Lakers' logo, while related searches direct the user to the company's official remembrance landing page for Bryant.

The company says plans for releasing Kobe products in the future is unclear. ESPN reports that Nike is "reevaluating" how it will approach selling Bryant's signature sneaker going forward, or if it will happen at all. Retail stores that already have Kobe products will continue to sell them until they are sold out.

If the demand continues the way it has for consignment shops, those products likely won't be there for long. Two shops in particular decided to stop selling Kobe sneakers until further notice and eliminate any price changes in Kobe products. Those two stores were RIF Los Angeles and Las Vegas-based Urban Necessities. ESPN's report notes that Bryant's merchandise has risen as much as 300% over the past 24 hours in some secondary markets.

Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash Calabasas, Calif. along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people, which included teammates of Gianna's and their parents. Bryant was 41 years old.