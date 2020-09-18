Nike has revealed the design for the LeBron 18 sneakers that are set to be released to the general public in multiple colorways beginning on Sept. 21. There will be four different colorways of the sneaker, beginning with the Greater China-exclusive "Empire Jade" edition and the previously-unseen "Reflections" edition.

The "Reflections" colorway, which is a primarily black sneaker, will be released on Sept. 21 along with the "Empire Jade" colorway. Both will retail for $225 upon their release.

Future editions of the sneaker are scheduled to be released in October and November. The "Multicolor" colorway is slated to be released on Oct. 9 while the "Los Angeles By Day" colorway will come out on Nov. 6.

The LeBron 18 takes elements from several different models of Nike sneakers from the past.

"The cushioning in the LeBron 18 brings together Zoom Air and Max Air in a new way for Nike Basketball," Nike said in a press release. "The properties of Zoom and Max help enhance LeBron's unique blend of speed and power. As LeBron has evolved athletically, so has the cushioning in his signature line, which has influenced many of the tech advancements across NIKE, Inc."

James himself shared posts regarding the LeBron 18 on his Instagram story, but there's no word yet if he'll be sporting the new sneakers when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday.