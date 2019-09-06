Nike names new building after LeBron James, featuring full NBA-size basketball court and 200-meter track

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been a member of the Nike family since 2003, and the company is rewarding his allegiance with a tremendous honor. Nike announced on Thursday that it has named its latest building at World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon after James.

The building, aptly named "The LeBron James Building," will house Nike's Advanced Innovation team, and will feature what Nike calls a "state-of-the-art Sport Research Lab." It's just the latest accolade for James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP.

"It's so surreal," James said. "It's been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus -- it's truly an honor, and I feel truly special."

A digital rendering of the LeBron James Building. Nike

The Nike press release provided more details about The LeBron James Building, which is the sixth new building in a campus expansion project that started in 2015:

The new Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL) will be five times the size of the team's current space. The Advanced Innovation team that will call the building home is comprised of scientists, designers, engineers and more, collectively focusing on inventing the products and services that make all athletes better. Facilities include a full NBA-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway and an artificial turf training pitch. A waffle pattern concrete slab is visible under the fourth floor cantilever, where the NSRL will sit. This engineered, structural approach was selected for functional properties, and the waffle pattern is also an unmistakable nod to Nike's innovation legacy. A 15.63 percent incline ramp, just outside the building, extends more than 500 feet and offers athletes a valuable opportunity for training on a campus without natural hills.

The building is slated to open some time in 2020, when James hopes to add another championship ring to his arsenal.