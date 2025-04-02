This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope you made it through April Fools' Day without getting pranked. I, unfortunately, did not. Let's get to ... Sorry Zach, but I've got to cut in here ... Hey, everybody, it's Otto, Zach's editor with a semi-urgent message following last night's Timberwolves-Nuggets game.

One would think that Nikola Jokic scoring a career-high 61 and the most points ever in yet another triple-double would be a feat good enough to land on this morning's good list. But within the final 15 seconds of double overtime, with Denver up 139-138, Russell Westbrook picked off a bad Anthony Edwards pass, darted for the cup only to fail to convert the 2-on-1 layup. Then, at the other end of the floor, Westbrook fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker on an attempted corner 3 with 0.1 seconds left. Two free throws later, your final score: Timberwolves 140, Nuggets 139. We'll understand if the stunned Denver crowd forever feels a certain way about April Fools' Day.

And now I return you to Zach, and the rest of your CBS Sports AM Newsletter, already in progress.

🏀 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

STEPHEN CURRY AND THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Somehow, even after all of these years, all of these great moments and all of these records, Stephen Curry keeps finding a way to one-up himself. The Warriors superstar scored 52 points on 12 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds and eight assists in a crucial 134-125 win over the Grizzlies.

It's Curry's 15th career 50-point game, tied with Damian Lillard for sixth all-time. Curry passed LeBron James and Rick Barry with Tuesday night's effort.

for sixth all-time. Curry passed and with Tuesday night's effort. It's also Curry's 10th game of 50+ since turning 30, most all-time.

It's Curry's 27th career game with 10+ 3s. Klay Thompson is second with ... nine. Curry's four games with 12+ 3s is also a record.

is second with ... nine. Curry's four games with 12+ 3s is also a record. Curry joins Donyell Marshall as the only players in NBA history with 12+ 3s and 10+ rebounds in a game.

It was worth celebrating on the team level, too: Golden State passed Memphis for the No. 5 seed in the West with the win.

😃 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Reset the calendar. Jerry Jones has gone zero days without creating unnecessary drama. In his latest feat, Jones claimed to not know the name of Micah Parsons' agent (David Mulugheta) as the Cowboys attempt to extend their star defender.

Parsons and Dallas have reportedly agreed to some framework regarding a deal that would make Parsons, 25, the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons clearly took issue with Jones' comments, posting

Jones should know Mulugheta's name. He has negotiated massive contracts for Deshaun Watson, Jordan Love, Christian Wilkins, Jaycee Horn, Jalen Ramsey and others.

and others. The Cowboys have not talked to Mulugheta since the NFL combine.

I just don't get why Jones insists on making things difficult. He waited and waited (and backed himself into a corner) on multiple Dak Prescott deals. He did the same with CeeDee Lamb's extension. Now, he's in no rush to finalize the Parsons extension.

Pretty much any other franchise would thank its lucky stars to have that trio and take care of them as soon as possible, with as little trouble as possible. Not the Cowboys.

😣 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFL makes several rule changes, tables 'Tush Push' discussion

Getty Images

The NFL league meetings have come and gone, and several new rule changes have arrived. Here are the biggest storylines:

I'm a fan of all of these, so let's go in order.

Regarding overtimes, this makes sense. I've heard dissenters say that defense should matter, but shouldn't both teams' defense matter? I'm also intrigued by how teams will strategize. Remember the 2024 Super Bowl, when the 49ers took the ball first? They made a field goal, putting pressure on the Chiefs to score but also letting them know what they needed to do to win (or at least extend) the game. A lot of people criticized the approach, but people who are much smarter than I am say it's roughly 50-50 ... as it should be.

The kickoff change is a good one, too. Return rates and explosive returns were up last year under the new dynamic kickoff, but many teams still opted for touchbacks. Special teams enjoyers rejoice!

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie maintains there's "no reason to ban" the "Tush Push," and I agree. It hasn't resulted in serious injury. It's not that much more successful than other quarterback sneaks. Sorry the Eagles are strong, able to execute and, most importantly, get into favorable down-and-distances.

There could be more discussion down the road, but in an informal vote, it was a 16-16 split. Changes need at least 24 votes to pass.

Finally, I'm all for getting stuff right and doing so in a timely manner. Replay assist will help do that.

Other headlines included ...

Steelers owner Art Rooney says Aaron Rodgers is "headed in our direction."

owner says is Mike Macdonald believes the Seahawks can be a Super Bowl contender Sam Darnold .

believes the can be a . The NFL will incorporate All-America Football Conference statistics Tom Brady is tied with Otto Graham for most titles by a quarterback, and Paul Brown surpassed Bill Belichick for most championships by a coach.

is tied with for most titles by a quarterback, and surpassed for most championships by a coach. The NFL will have another tripleheader on Christmas

🏀 Maryland hires Buzz Williams, plus candidates for Texas A&M job

Imagn Images

The coaching carousel keeps on spinning: Maryland hired Buzz Williams on Tuesday, three days after a less-than-amicable split with Kevin Willard, who left for Villanova.

Williams arrives after six seasons at Texas A&M , where he went 120-73 and made the NCAA Tournament in each of his final three seasons.

, where he went 120-73 and made the NCAA Tournament in each of his final three seasons. Before that, Williams spent five seasons at Virginia Tech (100-69, three NCAA Tournaments), six seasons at Marquette (139-69, five NCAA Tournaments, one Big East regular-season title) and one season at New Orleans (14-17).

(100-69, three NCAA Tournaments), six seasons at (139-69, five NCAA Tournaments, one Big East regular-season title) and one season at (14-17). Williams' Aggies were known for their offensive rebounding and tough defense. He won SEC Coach of the Year in 2022-23.

Williams has a tall task. The Terrapins are projected to lose their entire "Crab Five" starting lineup, with star freshman Derik Queen likely NBA-bound, guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice in the transfer portal and Julian Reese and Selton Miguel out of eligibility.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has a major hole to fill after emerging as a top-25 program the past three years. Cameron Salerno has coaching candidates for the Aggies.

⚾ Will torpedo bats be banned?



Getty Images

Torpedo bats are the talk of MLB. The barrel is further down, closer to the label, which is where some hitters tend to make more contact. That means more hard contact. The Yankees have used it to their massive advantage so far, and top Yankees prospect Spencer Jones -- currently in Double-A -- says using it is an "obvious" move.

If it's so obvious and advantageous, will it stick? R.J. Anderson talked to front-office personnel, including scouts, analysts and directors, to see what the future holds for the latest fad.

Anderson: "To dispel potential misconceptions: these torpedo bats are legal, as they fit within MLB's specification regulations. They're not some dirty little proprietary secret the Yankees never wanted the world to know about, either. Some were used during last year's postseason and then in the Arizona Fall League ... 'I think they'll be banned,' one front-office source told CBS Sports. 'I think MLB will be compelled to establish a rule to prevent them from getting out of hand ...'"

Not everyone R.J. spoke to agreed with that, though. This was a fascinating story on a fascinating development.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🏀 Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 Braves at Dodgers, 8:38 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Spurs at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Avalanche at Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV