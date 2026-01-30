Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is set to return to the lineup on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last month with a hyperextended left knee, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Jokić has been out since Dec. 29 after suffering the injury against the Miami Heat.

Jokić, who was initially ruled out for at least four weeks, sat out 16 games in all -- the most he's ever missed in a season in his career. With Jokić sidelined the Nuggets managed to go 10-6 and currently have a 32-16 record, good for third place in the Western Conference.

A three-time MVP, Jokić will be eligible for NBA awards and All-NBA honors provided he reaches the 65-game threshold. He's played in 32 games this year and the Nuggets have 34 regular-season games remaining. Jokić is also expected to suit up for Sunday's showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA champions. Jokić is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. He leads the NBA with 16 triple-doubles.

The news of Jokić's return also comes at an ideal time for the Nuggets, who have dealt with an array of injuries throughout the season. On Thursday, the Nuggets announced that forward Aaron Gordon will miss at least the next month with a right hamstring strain. Gordon will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, which sets him up to potentially return in March, just ahead of the regular season's home stretch.