Nikola Jokic is questionable for Game 3 of the Denver Nuggets' second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained right wrist, the Nuggets announced Sunday. Jokic is coming off a huge Game 2 performance in which he scored 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go along with 18 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Nuggets rode that stellar outing all the way to a victory in Game 2, tying the series at 1-1 after getting blown out by the favored Clippers in Game 1.

If Jokic does miss the game, Mason Plumlee would likely move into the starting lineup in his place, and rookie sensation Bol Bol would presumably become the backup center. Bol has played only 17 garbage-time minutes in the postseason so far, but his combination of size and shooting is unmatched, and he had several explosive performances in the earlier stages of the bubble.

Jokic has been remarkably durable throughout his career. He didn't miss a single game this season, and has never missed more than nine games in a season as a whole. Fortunately, wrist injuries tend not to be recurring. His long-term health is not necessarily at risk, just his availability for Game 3. If he is out, Denver will be in serious trouble. The Nuggets were 6.7 points per 100 possessions better with their superstar center on the floor this season than on the bench.

His presence is especially important against a Clippers team whose size is somewhat underwhelming. Ivica Zubac, while solid, does not pose nearly the deterrence to Jokic that Rudy Gobert did last round. Montrezl Harrell is a 6-8, offensive-minded backup. Neither are particularly equipped to slow Jokic down, and that is one of the key's to Denver's slim upset hopes. The Nuggets him back to full strength as soon as possible.