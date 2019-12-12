Nikola Jokic, Mike Conley headline list of NBA players who have underwhelmed so far this season

Each new NBA season represents a fresh start for the league's players. A time for optimism, and an opportunity to prove doubters wrong, to outplay expectations and to write a fresh, new narrative. However, for some players, the opposite occurs as they're unable to live up to external expectations, for whatever reason.

With nearly a third of the 2019-20 NBA season in the books, some trends have emerged. While some players have established themselves as likely All-Stars and potential MVP candidates, others have struggled to start the season. Though no one wants to stumble out of the gate, the good news for players that have fallen victim to a slow start is that there's still plenty of time to turn things around in the current campaign.

With that said, here's a look at five players that have had an underwhelming start to the season.

2019-20 stats: 16.0 PPG | 46.8 FG% | 9.6 RPG | 6.3 APG



16.0 PPG | 46.8 FG% | 9.6 RPG | 6.3 APG Last season: 20.1 PPG | 51.1 FG% | 10.8 RPG | 7.2 APG

This list has to start with Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic. Last season, Jokic was arguably the best center -- and one of the best players -- in the entire NBA, as reflected by his First-Team All-NBA selection. But, instead of building off that performance this season, Jokic has done the opposite. He came into the season looking like his offseason diet consisted entirely of cookies and beer, and his point and assist per-game numbers have dipped drastically, as has his shooting percentage, both from the floor as a whole and from deep. In other words, he just hasn't been as effective.

The good news for the Nuggets is that they have managed to remain right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Western Conference despite underwhelming production from Jokic as they sit in fifth with a 14-8 record. Ultimately, though, they will need him to be much better than he has been so far this season if they are going to live up to their lofty preseason expectations after racking up 54 wins and finishing last season in second place in the stacked West.

2019-20 stats: 11.1 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 0.8 APG



11.1 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 0.8 APG Last season: 18.7 PPG | 5.5 RPG | 2.5 APG

Kuzma is coming off an offseason ankle injury, so we can cut him some slack. Still, his early play as the third banana behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season hasn't been especially promising. Shifting to a bench role has clearly been a process for Kuzma. His numbers are down dramatically, as is his playing time. Kuzma is clocking just 23.1 minutes per game so far this season, exactly 10 minutes less action per performance (23.1) than he was seeing in 2018-19. Thus, it's not super surprising that all his major counting stats (points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game) are all down.

Thanks to MVP-level play from both James and Davis, the Lakers have been thriving so far this season without major consistent contributions from Kuzma. But there will be a point in time where they will need him to step into that role of third option, and if he's unable to, the Lakers will be forced to look elsewhere.

2019-20 stats: 13.9 PPG | 36.9 FG% | 4.6 APG



13.9 PPG | 36.9 FG% | 4.6 APG Last season: 18.7 PPG | 43.8 FG% | 6.4 APG

When Utah signed Mike Conley over the offseason, many pointed to him being the final piece that would push the upstart Jazz from fringe to legitimate contention in the Western Conference. Spoiler alert: That hasn't happened. Instead, the Jazz have been inconsistent and Conley has been middling. His points and assists per game are both down substantially from the numbers he posted in Memphis last season, and he has also had to miss some games with injury issues.

When the Jazz acquired the 32-year-old Conley over the offseason, they knew that his peak prime playing days may be behind him, but they were hopeful that he still had a lot left in the tank. Based on his play so far this season, it's fair to wonder just how much he does actually have left.

2019-20 stats: 17.0 PPG | 44.0 FG% | 66.4 FT% | 0.1 BPG

17.0 PPG | 44.0 FG% | 66.4 FT% | 0.1 BPG Last season: 21.4 PPG | 52.4 FG% | 73.1 FT% | 0.7 BPG

The Knicks as a whole have been extremely underwhelming, and Randle hasn't been an exception. After signing a decent deal over the offseason (three years, $63 million), Randle has regressed from last season, statistically at least. His points per game have dipped dramatically from 21.4 to 16.7, as has his shooting percentage from the field (from 52 percent to 44 percent), and from long range (from 34 percent to 23 percent), while his turnovers are up.

After missing out on all of the big-name free agents, the Knicks were clearly hoping that Randle would at least be a decent backup plan, but he has failed to take the next step in his development thus far. In fairness to Randle, though, it's tough to tell to what extent his struggles are his own fault and how much they're the result of the toxic atmosphere he's subject to playing for the Knicks.

2019-20 stats: 10.4 PPG | 37.4 FG% | 5.6 APG | 1.2 SPG

10.4 PPG | 37.4 FG% | 5.6 APG | 1.2 SPG Last season: 9.9 PPG | 43.8 FG% | 6.4 APG | 1.5 SPG

At one point in time not too long ago, Lonzo Ball was pegged as the future face of the Los Angeles Lakers after the franchise selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Well, now he's splitting time as a starter and a reserve on a New Orleans Pelicans team that is well outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Ball is in his third year in the league, but he still looks largely the same as he did his rookie season, both statistically and eye-test wise. He's a great passer and a decent defender, but he remains limited on the offensive end and he continues to be plagued by inconsistent play and injury issues. Some thought that a fresh start outside of the Los Angeles limelight would help catapult Ball to another level, but that hasn't happened yet. If he continues to play at the same level throughout the rest of the season, we may have to adjust how we view his ceiling as a player. He's certainly good enough to be a rotation player, but an All-Star? Maybe not.