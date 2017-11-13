Nikola Jokic named the NBA Western Conference player of the week

This is Joker’s world

Nikola Jokic has been named by the NBA as the Western Conference player of the week!

In three games last week Jokic averaged 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1 block per game while leading the Denver Nuggets to a 3-0 record. He also shot 53.3% from the field, 40% from behind the three-point line, and 83.3% from the free-throw line while maintaining a +18.3 plus-minus per game. He set a career-high for points with 41 against the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday and came one assist shy of a triple-double against the Orlando Magic. Those are some crazy stats!

Jokic is the first Denver Nuggets player to earn player of the week honors since Ty Lawson did it back in March of 2013.

After a somewhat slow start to the year, Jokic is making his way back toward the top of most catch-all advanced statistics. He ranks 8th in PER, 7th in Win Shares, 4th in Box plus-minus, and 5th in VORP.

Relive Jokic’s great week by checking out highlights of his 41 point game at Pepsi Center.