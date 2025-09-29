Nikola Jokić has become the NBA's best player over the past five seasons, winning three MVP awards and finishing second in the other two years. His consistent excellence has made the Nuggets a perennial contender (and the 2023 NBA champions), and they have built everything around him. When he turned down a three-year, $212 million extension this summer, there was the typical speculation that he might become a free agent in two years when his current deal runs up, with teams lining up to try and sign him.

However, Jokić shrugged off those rumors on Monday when he spoke at Nuggets media day, making his intentions clear about being in Denver for his entire career.

"I think those contracts, extensions come as a reward that is something that is natural to the sport, especially in today's NBA with how the salary cap is going and everything," Jokić said. "My plan is to be a Nugget forever. So that's my answer."

While it's not something he would ever say on the record, the reasons Jokić turned down the $212 million extension this summer is he'll be eligible for a four-year extension next summer that would be worth close to $300 million. If he's not concerned about exerting pressure on the team by having an earlier opt-out, as we've seen some players prefer, he can maximizes his earnings by signing next summer.

As such, Nuggets fans shouldn't have any worries about Jokić's future with the franchise (and fans elsewhere shouldn't get their hopes up) for at least a calendar year.

If the Serbian star shows up to media day in 2026 without putting pen to paper, that would be a legitimate reason to raise eyebrows. For now, he's in Denver with what looks to be one of the strongest supporting casts he's ever had, with a great chance to make another run at a title.