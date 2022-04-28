The Denver Nuggets may have suffered a bitter loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the first-round of the postseason, but they did get some good news after the series ended. When reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was asked about his future in Denver, he confirmed that he plans to re-sign with the Nuggets this offseason. "If offer's on the table of course I'm going to accept it," Jokic said.

Jokic is not set to be a free agent this offseason. His current contract expires at the end of next season, but as the reigning MVP, he will be eligible to re-sign at the super-max rate. Such a deal would start him off at 35 percent of the projected salary cap—a starting point typically reserved for 10-year veterans—and pay him eight percent raises annually over the course of five years.

The exact numbers will depend on where the salary cap lands, but current projections peg the deal at just under $263 million in total. With his $33.6 million salary for next season locked in and $117 million in estimated earnings over the first seven years of his career, the deal would take Jokic beyond $400 million in career earnings.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Jokic is well worth the price. He won his first MVP award last season and is expected to win a second this season. He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for a Nuggets team that desperately needed him to carry the load with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray sidelined due to injuries. Jokic ultimately got the Nuggets into the postseason as a No. 6 seed and took the Warriors to five games before being eliminated on Wednesday.

With Murray and Porter back next season, Denver should jump back to the top of the Western Conference. Once Jokic re-signs, the Nuggets will have all three of their young stars locked up until the 2024-25 season. As disappointing as this season was, the future is very, very bright in Denver.