Nikola Jokic sprains left ankle against the Bulls
Nikola Jokic sprains left ankle against the Bulls
Jokic left the game and did not return
As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Denver Nuggets injury-wise, star center Nikola Jokic sprained his ankle late in the first half against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.
#Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic rolled his ankle and went right to the locker room after shooting his free throws.... pic.twitter.com/N52B76uYz6— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 1, 2017
Jokic stepped on the foot of Bulls guard Jerian Grant while driving to the basket and immediately went down wincing in pain. Though he struggled to get up, Jokic was able to sink both free throws before limping to the locker room for further evaluation. He did not return to the game.
Fortunately for him and the Nuggets, x-rays came back negative and Jokic was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. No other update was given by Coach Michael Malone after the game.
The Nuggets were already without two of their starters heading into tonight’s game as Paul Millsap is out for a few months with a torn ligament in his wrist while Wilson Chandler has been experiencing lower back pain. Let’s hope that Jokic’s ankle heals quickly - losing him for a period of time would be detrimental for the Nuggets.
Stay tuned for more updates.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...