Nikola Jokic, Will Barton help the Denver Nuggets bounce back

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the win over the Sacramento Kings. The Denver Nuggets were shorthanded coming into the game, having lost head coach Michael Malone to a one-game suspension, Paul Millsap to a sprained wrist, and Wilson Chandler to a sore back. Without some of the vets, the Nuggets looked like the Nuggets of last year, spreading the court and cutting to the rim.

I talk about why I don’t think Nikola Jokic was too passive in the first half and why his attack was nearly perfect tonight. I also talk about how Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez may have earned some more minutes going forward.

