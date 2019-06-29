Nikola Mirotic to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona, walks away from potential free agency deal worth $50M, per report
The veteran forward was expected to be a hot commodity on the open market
One of the top available forwards is off the market.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona rather than sign another deal to remain in the NBA.
Mirotic was expected to be one of the top forwards on the market when free agency opens on Sunday. The 2011 first-round pick has blossomed into one of the better shooting forwards that the NBA has to offer.
The Spaniard spent part of the 2018-19 season with the Milwaukee Bucks after the team acquired him at the trade deadline in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Mirotic put together averages of 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
As Charania notes, Mirotic likely would've received offers totaling $40 million-$50 million in free agency. The stretch four is a tremendous asset on the perimeter as he owns a 35.9 shooting clip from three over the course of his professional career.
Mirotic previously played for Real Madrid in the Euroleague and was a two-time member of the All-Euroleague Second Team. He was also a member of the NBA's All-Rookie First Team in 2015.
