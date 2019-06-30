Nikola Vucevic free agency: All-Star big man commits to sign 4-year, $100M deal to remain with Magic, per report

The Orlando Magic don't figure to be too busy when free agency opens up, but they will be eager to retain the services of their best player, Nikola Vucevic. And according to multiple reports, there's good news for them on that front.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Vucevic is expected to agree to a four-year, $100 million deal to remain with the Magic. Charania's report comes just a few days after the New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the Magic were eager to retain the star. To this point, though, it hasn't been clear how Vucevic felt about his future.

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, keeping Vucevic would be a big boost for the Magic. Per the SportsLine simulations, Vucevic is worth five wins to this Orlando team, and could be the difference between making the playoffs or not next season.

Magic Wins Playoffs Seed Win conference Win NBA title With Vucevic 40.8 68.8% 7 0.3% 0.1% Without Vucevic 35.5 25.9% 10 0.1% 0.0% IMPACT -5.3 -42.9% -3 -0.2% -0.1%

Vucevic has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Magic after originally being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. The talented center is coming off of helping lead the Magic to their first postseason appearance in since the 2011-12 campaign.

The former first-round pick set career highs in points (20.8), rebounds (12.0), and assists (3.8) during the 2018-19 season and for his efforts, Vucevic also was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game.

Orlando's frontcourt situation is certainly an interesting one because the franchise selected Vucevic's potential replacement in Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, now it appears that the Magic are committed to attempting to bring Vucevic back to Orlando.

Vucevic has blossomed into one of the most talented big men that the NBA has to offer. If the Magic are able to retain Vucevic, it certainly would be a very successful offseason in Orlando.