Nikola Vucevic free agency: Magic preparing to offer All-Star a four-year, $90 million contract, per report
The Orlando Magic want to retain their top big man once free agency opens
The Orlando Magic are looking to secure their top asset as free agency approaches.
According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Magic are planning to offer star big man Nikola Vucevic a four-year, $90 million contract when free agency begins on Sunday.
Vucevic has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Magic after originally being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. The talented center is coming off of helping lead the Magic to their first postseason appearance in since the 2011-12 campaign.
The former first-round pick set career highs in points (20.8), rebounds (12.0), and assists (3.8) during the 2018-19 season. In addition, Vucevic also was named to his first NBA All-Star Game.
Orlando's frontcourt situation is certainly an interesting one because the franchise selected Vucevic's potential replacement in Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, now it appears that the Magic are committed to attempting to bring Vucevic back to Orlando.
Vucevic has blossomed into one of the most talented big men that the NBA has to offer. If the Magic are able to retain Vucevic, it certainly would be a very successful offseason for the Magic.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Magic helping Lakers pitch Kawhi
Magic Johnson is reportedly helping with the Lakers' pitch to Kawhi Leonard
-
Report: Rockets have a trade for Capela
Capela's days in Houston may be numbered
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency is now just days away
-
Report: Warriors plan max offer to Klay
The Golden State Warriors are looking to lock up their star guard in quick fashion
-
Predicting the top NBA FA landing spots
Could the Lakers actually make a lot more sense than the Clippers for the Raptors star?
-
Report: NBA to test coach's challenges
One big change could be coming to the NBA in the near future