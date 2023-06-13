Nine people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Denver near Ball Arena, where the Nuggets had just won the first championship in franchise history by defeating the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, police said. The shooting took place roughly three-and-a-half hours after Denver's historic victory. The shooting took place on Market street in downtown Denver, in the area where the largest group of fans had congregated to celebrate the title.

A suspect was taken into custody quickly after the incident, police said. Three of the nine victims are reportedly in critical condition, per CBS News, while the rest appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also shot, but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting took place after most of the downtown celebrations had wound down. There was a smaller crowd in the area at that time, and police said they were able to quickly identify the suspect and take them into custody. Thousands of fans reportedly gathered in the streets after the Nuggets won to celebrate the victory -- a common occurrence when teams win championships.

Shootings at sports celebrations have become more common in recent years. Four were injured in a shooting during the 2019 championship parade for the Toronto Raptors, and a Kansas City police officer was shot after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February. The investigation into Tuesday's incident in Denver is ongoing.