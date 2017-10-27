No longer in Sixers' rotation, Jahlil Okafor is reportedly back on the trade block

After a rough start to his career, there were some good vibes surrounding Jahlil Okafor coming into the season. He had completely changed his diet, and was coming into camp with the Philadelphia 76ers healthy and in tremendous shape.

Barely more than a week into the season, however, the team is reportedly once again trying to trade the young big man. According to Chris Haynes, the Sixers and Okafor's camp are working to find a deal that suits both sides. Via ESPN:

With Jahlil Okafor's role further diminishing, his representatives and the Philadelphia 76ers are collaborating to find a suitable trade for the young center, league sources tell ESPN. Okafor, 21, has a fourth-year option of $6.3 million that the Sixers have to make a decision on by Tuesday. According to league sources, whether they pick it up depends on the trade discussions, but it's likely that it's exercised. At the moment, there are no trade front-runners, sources say.

Okafor has appeared in just one of the Sixers' first five games, playing 22 minutes and recording 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against the Toronto Raptors. The only reason he played that night, though, was because Joel Embiid was sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Sixers coach Brett Brown was complimentary of Okafor's attitude, but told reporters Friday that he is "not in the rotation."

While Haynes' report noted that there are currently no front-runners for Okafor, it seems likely that someone in the league would want to take a chance on him. Though his career hasn't gotten off to a good start, he's clearly a talented player, especially on the offensive end. The question just becomes, how little is Philly willing to except in return?