Happy Friday everyone! You did it, you made it to Friday and I think that deserves a celebration.

This weekend I am headed to New Jersey to have a weekend on the shore and I am so hoping we finally get some nice weather. Lately by me, in New England, it's just been rainy and cold, so I am really looking forward to some nice weather on the beach.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Moving on to sports news, today we will be discussing what happened to the Lakers last night, MLB attempting to tighten some rules and much more.

Let's get to it.

📰 What you need to know

1. Lakers' early playoff exit is historic for LeBron James 🏀

The Lakers and Suns faced off last night, with the chance of the defending champions being eliminated. The Lakers had to play without Anthony Davis, and they sure missed him, as their season came to an end with a 113-100 loss to Phoenix.

It's a historic loss not for the Lakers, but specifically for LeBron James. Before last night, he had never lost a first round series. Ever.

James was 14-0 in the first round in his career

James did not lose a first round game -- yes game, not series -- from 2012 to 2018

It was all Suns from the start, with Devin Booker having a stand-out game. He had nearly as many points (33) in the first half as the Lakers (41) had.

But fear not Lakers fans. Our NBA scribe Brad Botkin believes that LeBron and the Lakers both have a LOT left in the tank and that this is nowhere near the start of a decline for him or the team.

Botkin: "Let's not do with LeBron what 'experts' have been trying to do with Tom Brady for years. These premature eulogies are a bad look. LeBron is still more than capable of leading a team to a championship, and Davis is still capable of being the best player in the world on any given night when he's healthy"

2. MLB is attempting to crack down on banned substances ⚾

USATSI

Another year, another baseball controversy. According to recent reports, Major League Baseball plans to renew their efforts to crack down on banned substances, with the news coming after the most recent owners meeting. At the meeting, there was evidence presented that ball doctoring was "prevalent" among MLB pitchers.

There has been an increase of reports of pitchers using substances and the league had made it clear in the past that they would possibly confiscate playing gear, have a third-party lab test for illicit substances and possibly punish players (in this case, pitchers) who use substances on the ball.

Here is a look at what has happened recently that pushed the owners to make it all a big deal:

May 26 : Umpire confiscates St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos' hat with suspicion that it has a foreign substance on it

: Umpire confiscates St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos' hat with suspicion that it has a foreign substance on it May 26 : Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson says he has an "entire catalog of video" of pitchers cheating

: Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson says he has an "entire catalog of video" of pitchers cheating June 1 : Chicago White Sox announcer says it looks like Cleveland reliever James Karinchak is doctoring a ball on the mound

: Chicago White Sox announcer says it looks like Cleveland reliever James Karinchak is doctoring a ball on the mound June 2: Three minor league pitchers are suspended for 10 games for having foreign substances on the mound

If you've watched any MLB games this season, this is likely not the first you are hearing about a banned substance issue. It has been explicitly brought up this season and it's no surprise that it's a conversation the owners are having -- especially seeing how many no-hitters have been thrown and how quiet offenses have been around the league.

3. Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tale of the tape 🥊

Showtime

The highly anticipated exhibition bout between retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul is coming this Sunday. Paul is looking to shock the world, as Mayweather is 50-0 in professional matches.

While Mayweather has the experience and wins under his belt, he is significantly older and smaller than Paul. The 50 year old still seems to have the advantage, despite Paul's clear commitment to training. If Paul does pull off the upset, it will likely be his size and youth to thank for the victory.

Here's the tale of tape to see how the two compare:

Floyd Mayweather

Age: 44

44 Height: 5-foot-8

5-foot-8 Weight: 147 pounds

147 pounds Reach: 72 inches

72 inches Record: (50-0, 27 KO)

(50-0, 27 KO) Net worth (est.): $450 million

Logan Paul

Age: 26

26 Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 199 pounds

199 pounds Reach: 76 inches

76 inches Record: (0-1, 0 KO)

(0-1, 0 KO) Net worth (est.): $19 million

The two are not exactly friends, and Mayweather even had a run in with Paul's brother, Jake, during a pre-match event a few weeks back.

I don't see a world where Mayweather loses to Paul, but hey, I've been wrong before.

4. Previewing the Belmont Stakes 🏇

USATSI

The 153rd Belmont Stakes -- the final leg of the Triple Crown -- is scheduled for Saturday, with a post time of 6:47 p.m. ET. The race has in part been overshadowed by news surrounding Bob Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer who was suspended after his Kentucky Derby-winning horse, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance.

As for the actual race at hand, here are the odds for the horses participating in the Belmont Stakes:

Essential Quality: 2-1

Rombauer: 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie: 7-2

Rock Your World: 9-2

Known Agenda: 6-1

Bourbonic: 15-1



Overtook: 20-1

France Go de Ina: 30-1



Where there are odds, there are the best bets to make and of course, we would not leave you hanging. Horse racing expert Bob Weir gave us his expert picks.

📝 Odds & Ends

USATSI

📺 What to watch this weekend

Friday

🏒 Canadiens vs. Jets, 7:30 p.m. | WPG -115 | TV: USA

🏀 Clippers vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. | DAL +125 | TV: ESPN

Saturday

🏇 Belmont Stakes, 6:47 p.m. | TV: NBCSN

Sunday

🏒 Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. | TV: NBCS

🥊 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, 8 p.m. | TV: Showtime

Best thing I saw on the internet 🏅

Devin Booker had himself a NIGHT and any time one player almost outscores an entire team in the first half, they deserve to be mentioned again. He helped lead his team to a victory, defeating the defending champions and sending LeBron James packing.