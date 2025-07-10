Normally when an NBA player is traded, uncertainty, and even hesitation, follow the move. This is especially true for someone like Norman Powell, who comes off of a career year as a starter with the Los Angeles Clippers.

But when Powell found out that LA shipped him to the Miami Heat in a complex three-team trade that also included the Utah Jazz, he quickly found cause for celebration.

"Thinking back to my childhood, being a big fan of Dwyane Wade," Powell said, according to The Miami Herald. "Wanting to play for the Heat ... was a childhood dream. Definitely was a full circle moment for me."

Powell met Wade in Europe prior to his trade to the Heat. He took the time to tell Wade how much he admired his game, and Wade responded by telling Powell that he respected his efforts as a sixth man with the Clippers and his development into a full-time starter during the 2024-25 season.

"Taking moves and different things from him and implementing it into my game and talking to him and seeing how he watches my game and knows my game and is proud of me and what I've been able to accomplish and (appreciates) that he was a motivating factor in my basketball career." Powell said.

The 32-year-old Powell hadn't been a consistent starter since 2021-22, when he was with the Portland Trailblazers. He averaged 32.6 minutes and a career-high 21.8 points on 48.4% shooting from the field last season. He also hit 41.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Powell finished in the top 10 of Western Conference All-Star fan voting for guards, though he ultimately didn't make it to the All-Star Game. He's still ready for whatever role Miami throws at him, as the Heat look to continue building around young stars like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

"I'm a versatile player who can play a multiple of roles and excel in any role," Herro said. "Being able to attack the paint will open up opportunities for others. Me and Bam in the pick and roll can take pressure off guys."