Noted sneakerhead P.J. Tucker claims that he spent around $200,000 on shoes last season
Tucker told Complex he isn't sure how much he dropped, but $200,000 was a rough estimate
Obviously being a sneakerhead isn't rare in the NBA. Plenty of players have insane shoe collections, which often contain custom editions. It's hard not to wonder how much players spend on their shoes. The Rockets' P.J. Tucker gave us a glimpse of that number, telling Complex that he spent "probably close to [$200,000]" on shoes over the past year.
Tucker, of course, would likely be on the upper end of the NBA spectrum, as his obsession with shoes is well-documented. This is from his locker in February:
What can you say, the guy loves shoes. The Undefeated noticed that Tucker would often switch shoes midgame during the postseason. His collection is legitimately absurd.
Tucker and the Rockets made it to the Western Conference Finals last season, ultimately losing to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in seven games. Tucker averaged 8.9 points per game for the Rockets in the postseason, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game.
The next step is to see how much Tucker scored in each type of sneaker. Maybe he has a lucky shoe that he can latch onto.
