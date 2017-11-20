Nuggets 114 - Kings 98: Rebounding Woes Haunt Kings

The shorthanded Nuggets blew by the Kings in the second half.

In their third game in four nights, the Kings managed to keep up their recent defensive intensity for the first half, but the Nuggets torched Sacramento in the third quarter behind a barrage of three-pointers and offensive rebound after offensive rebound, and never looked back in the fourth.

The veterans led the way in the scoring column tonight, with George Hill and Kosta Koufos both putting in 16 points, while Zach Randolph and De’Aaron Fox scored 12 apiece, and Frank Mason contributed 11 off of the bench. De’Aaron Fox also recorded 5 assists, while Z-Bo grabbed 6 boards to lead the Kings.

On the winning side of the equation, several Nuggets had a fun night at the expense of Dave Joerger’s sanity. Will Barton scored 25 points on just 15 shots, Gary Harris dumped in another 20, Jamal Murray put up 18, and Nikola Jokic dominated the glass with 14 rebounds, alongside 16 points.

Game Notes: