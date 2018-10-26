Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic says Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal can't guard him

Shaquille O'Neal may have been the most dominant center during his time period, but Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is not showing any signs of intimidation. During an interview with the NBA on TNT crew, Jokic went on record as saying that the 7-foot-1, Hall of Fame center wouldn't be able to guard him.

Jokic says Shaq can't guard him. 😂 pic.twitter.com/v03znA0uci — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2018

While Shaq wasn't known for being a dominant defender, he was a 7-foot-1, 320-pound behemoth in his prime. He was also a three-time All-Defensive Team selection in 2000, 2001 and 2003, so it's not as if he was a slouch on that end of the court.

Jokic is considered one of the more skilled centers of this time period, but it's a completely different era compared to when Shaq played. Big men were at more of an advantage in the 90s and early 2000s, but there was also a lot more physicality. While Jokic certainly earns points in the paint while posting up, the rules don't allow for as much physical play down low. Furthermore, the increased pace over the past several seasons has allow for more freedom for the offense.

With that said, Jokic possesses an all-around game that not only sees him score in the post, but also sees him shoot 3-pointers. The 7-foot, 249-pound Jokic is a career 36.8 percent shooter from 3-point range.

We'll never know whether Shaq would actually be able to guard Jokic with both players in their primes. But considering Shaq had issues guarding former European big man Arvydas Sabonis back in the day, maybe he would have had difficulty guarding another European import with a similar skill set and size.