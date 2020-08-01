Watch Now: Highlights: Heat vs. Nuggets ( 2:19 )

The Denver Nuggets were down three starters in their matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon, which meant that role players were expected to step up in the absence of Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Will Barton. While Denver had a strong showing the first half -- and even entered halftime with a 1-point lead -- Miami proved to be too much for the Nuggets down the stretch and Denver lost in blowout fashion.

There was one bright spot, though, and it came at the start of the fourth quarter. Nuggets rookie Bol Bol pulled off a spectacular pass to Miles Plumlee on a fastbreak that led to an easy dunk.

It might not seem like anything fancy, but considering the fact that he's a staggering 7-2, and is out here making passes like a 6-5 guard. The pinpoint accuracy to perfectly place the ball where Plumlee needed it to execute the dunk, the court vision to even consider making that play in the first place, it's truly impressive for someone of his size.

But then again, since arriving in the bubble, Bol Bol has been turning heads. The former Oregon Duck put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in a scrimmage against the Washington Wizards, which led to the league drug testing him. While Bol Bol didn't put up those numbers in the Nuggets' loss, he was still pretty active, finishing with five points and four rebounds. If he continues to impress in these games, Bol Bol could see his minutes increase, especially as the Nuggets are shorthanded early on here in Orlando.

Denver selected Bol Bol in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, as team after team passed on the athletic 7-footer. It's still too early to make any grand conclusions about Bol Bol's game, but one thing is for certain, his recent play certainly shows that he deserves to be in the NBA.