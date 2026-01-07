The Boston Celtics look to stay hot when they take on the injury-plagued Denver Nuggets in a key matchup on Wednesday night. Denver is coming off a 125-124 win at Philadelphia on Monday, while Boston stopped Chicago 115-101 that same night. The Nuggets (24-12), who are second in the Northwest Division, are 14-7 on the road this season. The Celtics (23-12), who are first in the Atlantic Division, are 11-5 on their home court. Jonas Valanciunas (calf), Nikola Jokic (knee) and Cameron Johnson (knee) are all out for Denver. Jamal Murray (ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness), Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) are all questionable.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time series 62-40, including wins in eight of the past 11 meetings. Boston is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Celtics 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9.5 at DraftKings Nuggets vs. Celtics over/under: 232.5 points Nuggets vs. Celtics money line: Denver +304, Boston -388 Nuggets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (231.5 points). The total has gone over in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in six of the last eight Nuggets games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Denver's Jamal Murray -- if he's able to go -- to score 24.2 points on average and be one of four Nuggets players to score 11.9 or more points. Boston's Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is projected to have 30.1 points as five Celtics players score 11.7 points or more.

