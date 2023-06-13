The Denver Nuggets became NBA champions for the first time ever after being the Miami Heat in five games during the 2023 NBA Finals. With the hard part over, now it's time for the Nuggets and their fans to celebrate. The Nuggets announced that the parade will be held on Thursday, June 13 through the streets of downtown Denver. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. MST at Union Station near Ball Arena where the Nuggets play and proceed down a 1.60-mile route that will end at Civic Center Park.

Prior to the parade, the Nuggets are holding a pre-rally at Civic Center Park that starts at 9 a.m. MST. There will be live music, highlight reels of Denver's championship season and live video from the parade route. The players and coaches are then expected to arrive at Civic Center Park at around 12 p.m. with festivities wrapping up at around 2 p.m.

While this is the Nuggets' first championship, the city of Denver just celebrated a title last year when the Colorado Avalanche were crowned Stanley Cup champions in 2022. The parade route for that championship celebration was the same, where an estimated 500,000 people attended the festivities. Given that this is the Nuggets' first title ever, there's sure to be a very large crowd in attendance to celebrate with the team.

Parade coverage will be available to watch live on Denver7 starting at 9:30 a.m. MST.