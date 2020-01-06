Nuggets coach Michael Malone searches for accountability on defensive end: 'Our defense sucks'

The Denver Nuggets' defense has fallen off a cliff. Heading into their game against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 29, they were second in defensive rating, and now they are 11th. Since Dec. 8, they have had the league's fifth-worst defense, but they have camouflaged it with the second-best offense in that stretch, going 10-5.

Four weeks ago, I watched Denver give up 66 points in the paint at Barclays Center. Over and over again, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie carved them up with downhill drives. Visibly annoyed after the 105-102 loss, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray lamented that they surrendered "too many layups. It was like basket after basket and layup after layup. It can't be that easy. Guys are just walking into the paint, doing whatever they want." This was not an isolated incident.

On the season, Denver is 28th in defending shots at the rim, per Cleaning The Glass, with opponents shooting 65.8 percent. In the last six games, that number rises to a horrific 70.1 percent. Compounding the issue is that the Nuggets are 20th in defensive rebounding, and they've been 28th in their last 15 games.

Coach Michael Malone is not delighted about these developments. From the Denver Post's Mike Singer:

"We're losing because we're not defending and we're not rebounding at all," Malone said at Monday's shootaround [in Atlanta]. "Then you try to be positive and say, 'Listen, we've done it. I've seen you do it. Let's get back to doing that.' Other times you just have to be brutally honest. "Our defense sucks. Take ownership in it. Be better. More importantly, this is why. So you show clips -- film doesn't lie -- and you hope at some point the players buy into that."

Malone also said he had a "few choice words" after the 128-114 loss at Capital One Arena on Saturday, a game in which the banged-up Washington Wizards' reserves -- Ish Smith, Troy Brown, Isaac Bonga, Anžejs Pasečņiks and Garrison Mathews -- scored 92 points. Ish Smith in particular was a problem, finishing with 32 points on 15 for 24 shooting and eight assists, and Denver gave up 12 points on 6 for 8 shooting to Johnathan Williams, who was waived after the game because Washington's hardship exception was expiring.

The Nuggets' season will not be determined by one humiliating loss to a team they probably didn't respect with Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans sidelined. All along, though, they have had difficulty finding balance. When they were getting stops, their offense wasn't clicking; now that they're scoring, they aren't getting stops. For a team that has so much continuity, they have a surprising amount of questions about its identity:

Can they play as aggressively as Malone wants them to without overtaxing themselves in the regular season?

Should they prioritize getting minutes for the young and talented Michael Porter Jr. even though he will make defensive mistakes?

Should they find minutes for the defensive-minded Torrey Craig even though he hurts their spacing?

When Denver looks awesome on defense, as it did for about two months, it is almost in spite of itself. Its wings are small, its franchise player is slow and everybody has to be communicating, scrambling and making multiple efforts. As the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, the Nuggets' front office will surely be looking for ways to upgrade the roster, so it is easier for Malone to coax more consistency out of it. Denver is tied for the second-best record in the West, and it is eighth in the league in net rating. Imagine if it were just a bit sturdier.