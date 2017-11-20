Nuggets coach Michael Malone suspended for Kings game

Nikola Jokic’s technical ejection fine against the Lakers was rescinded, but Malone’s punishment was upheld

The NBA’s communications department sent out a press release stating that the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, “...has been suspended one game without pay for entering the court, halting play and making contact with a game official.” See the full release below:

According to this @NBA release, Michael Malone has been suspended for tonight's game against the Kings, and Nikola Jokic's ejection fine was rescinded since "he should not have been ejected from the game." pic.twitter.com/xWOdX7jowe — Ryan Blackburn (@RyanBlackburn9) November 20, 2017

Malone will serve that suspension tonight against the Sacramento Kings, which will presumably leave assistant Wes Unseld, Jr to coach the full game. Unseld took the reins when Malone was ejected against the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

In other interesting news, Nikola Jokic had his ejection fine rescinded. Adam Mares explains how Jokic’s game antics may be working against him:

For now it’s good that the NBA is at least owning up to last night’s overreaction, but without Malone or Paul Millsap, it’s going to be on Jokic’s shoulders to make up for the Lakers game and get Denver a much-needed win on the road.