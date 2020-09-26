Jamal Murray's rise to stardom has been one of the biggest stories of the 2020 NBA playoffs. After an uneven regular season, Murray has averaged 26.9 points per game on 51 percent shooting in leading the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference finals, and while that rise has made him a household name, he actually has another major connection to pop culture stardom in the form of an Emmy-winning TV show.

Murray grew up in Canada and attended basketball powerhouse Orangeville Prep. While there, he lived at the Rosebud Motel, one of the primary locations where the hit show "Schitt's Creek" was filmed, according to Chris Halladay of the Orangeville Star and the Toronto Star. The show originally aired on the Canadian CBC network before coming to the United States on Pop TV and eventually becoming a hit on Netflix. The hotel's exterior was used for the show as well as several outdoor shots. Joining him there was another Orangeville star, Kyle Alexander, who spent most of the season with the Miami Heat's G-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The motel itself was purchased by Jesse Tipping in 2011. Tipping also happens to be the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy, which is connected to the school itself. Other shows and movies to film on location at the motel include "11.22.63," "A History of Violence" and "Umbrella Academy."

Murray's stardom in Canada is nothing new. He is well on his way to becoming the face of Canadian basketball, if he isn't already there. But as he ascends to worldwide celebrity, this sort of story is a nice little footnote on that path. Before Murray achieved his own stardom, he found himself inadvertently connected to it in a different, subtler way. If nothing else, it's a fun piece of trivia about one of the best basketball players in the world, Canadian or otherwise.