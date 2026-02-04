Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Denver Nuggets face the New York Knicks in a key NBA matchup on Wednesday. Denver lost its second game in a row on Tuesday, falling 124-121 at Detroit, while New York won its seventh in a row with a 132-101 win at Washington. The Nuggets (33-18), who are second in the Northwest Division, are 19-8 on the road this season. The Knicks (32-18), who co-lead the Atlantic Division with Boston, are 20-6 on their home court. Both teams played on Tuesday, and thus have not revealed injury reports for Wednesday yet.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets lead the all-time series 52-49, but the Knicks won the last two meetings. New York is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Knicks spread: New York -6.5 at DraftKings Nuggets vs. Knicks over/under: 224.5 points Nuggets vs. Knicks money line: Denver +180, New York -270 Nuggets vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Nuggets vs. Knicks picks

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5). The Over has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in each of the last five Denver games, while it hit in the last New York game.

The SportsLine model is projecting Denver's Nikola Jokic to score 24.8 points on average and be one of four Nuggets players to score 12.3 or more points. New York's Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is projected to have 26.9 points as six Knicks players score 10.9 points or more.

