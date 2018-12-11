Nuggets lose Gary Harris for 3-4 weeks with hip injury; Paul Millsap out 4-6 weeks with broken toe, per report

Injuries are mounting for the Denver Nuggets.

Starting shooting guard Gary Harris is expected to miss 3-4 weeks to rehab a right hip injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harris suffered the injury in last Monday's victory over the Toronto Raptors and left the game late in the first quarter.

The injury issues don't end there for the Nuggets either. The team announced that forward Paul Millsap has a broken big toe on his right foot that he suffered against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday night. Millsap will be out four-to-six weeks due to the injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On the season, Harris is averaging 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. Millsap is adding 13.6 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals.

With Trey Lyles likely to start in place of Millsap, Nuggets coach Mike Malone plans to employ a game-by-game approach when it comes to identifying Harris' replacement in the starting five.

"On that given night, which player we feel is going to be a better matchup for us in terms of who they're guarding, who the other team offers in their starting lineup and also, it's not just about how it affects the starting unit -- how does it affect the bench unit?" Malone said, via the Denver Post. "Whether it's Torrey [Craig], whether it's Malik [Beasley], whether it's somebody else, we have options and I think we can look at it game-by-game while Gary is out."

The Nuggets, back in action on Monday night when they host Memphis (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), are near the top of the Western Conference with a 17-9 record. It will be interesting to see how much these injury issues impact their standing in the extremely competitive conference.