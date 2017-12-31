Nuggets make the mistake of disrespecting Lil B, promptly lose to Sixers

Rapper, author, and motivational speaker Lil B hasn't been putting curses on players or teams as often as he was a few years back -- as Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Houston Rockets know all too well.

But sometimes you have to remind people of your power, which is just what The Based God did on Saturday night.

Everything started when Lil B tweeted out a list of teams that he said have the BasedGod's blessing.

NBA TEAMS THAT HAVE "THE BASEDGODS" BLESSING....

1.GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2.PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERShttps://t.co/ml82xmADYL CELTICS

4.MIN TIMBERWOLVS

5.SACRAMENTO KINGS

6.PHILLYDELPHIA 76ers https://t.co/Ajy6lznVtB YORK KNICKS



THIS THE UPDATED SPORTS NBA BLESSINGS - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017

The Denver Nuggets are not on that list, as you may notice, and in a moment of anger, or sadness, or perhaps jealousy, the team tweeted out "wait who's Lil B?"

This, of course, was very foolish, as the Nuggets soon learned, when Lil B proclaimed that the Sixers would win due to the Nuggets' disrespect.

NBA SIXERS TONIGHT WILL HANDLE THE DENVER NUGGETS FOR THE DISRESPECT TOWARDS LIL B.. AFTER THE GAME BLESSINGS WILL BE BACK TO NORMAL!! LETS PLAY FAIR BALL!! GO SIXERS ! GO NUGGETS!!! BUT SIXERS WILL HAVE AN AMAZING SAFE GAME!! GO SIXERS!!!! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017

NBA SPORTS LIL B UPDATE "THE BASEDGODS" CURSE WARNING LIST



1. DENVER NUGGETS

2.KYLE KUZMA

- Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the Sixers got the job done, winning 107-102 in Denver, thanks to a big night from Dario Saric.

Covington puts the exclamation point on the @sixers win!



The final from Denver:#HereTheyCome 107 / #MileHighBasketball 102



Dario Saric: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

JJ Redick: 18 PTS



Jamal Murray: 31 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/5sHce7WIUO — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

THE DENVER NUGGETS SHOULD TAKES NOTES FROM THE @sixers AND BOSTON CELTICS ABOUT HOW TO TREAT LIL B WITH RESPECT AND LOVE!!! LIL B LOVES YOU AND "THE BASEDGOD" ALWAYS HAS YOUR BACK!!! LETS PLAY CLEAN FAIR BALL!!!! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017

LIKE I SAID NEVER DISRESPECT "THE BASEDGOD" OR LIL B THE NUGGETS FELT THE WARNING TONIGHT. THE SIXERS PROTECTED LIL B AS WELL AS TOOK THE WIN BECAUSE THEY ARE BLESSED BY THE BASEDGOD... NUGGETS YOU HAVE TIME TO GET THE BLESSINGS TO... I LOVE YOU NUGGETS.... SPORTS TIME - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017

Having learned their lesson, the Nuggets promptly apologized to Lil B, which was obviously a wise decision.

There is a happy ending to this tale, however, as Lil B decided to forgive the Nuggets and add them to the list of teams who have the BasedGod's blessing.

BREAKING NEWS!! IN SPORTS!!!!! I AM ADDING THIS TEAM TO "THE BASEDGODS" BLESSINGS LIST 10. DENVER NUGGETS HAVE JUST EARNED WITH HONESTY AND INTEGRITY A SPOT CONGRATS TO DENVER AND THEY HAVE SHOWN US ALL THAT SPORTS REALLY ARE FAIR AND ROOTED WITH LOVE LETS PLAY BALL!! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017

Congratulations to the Nuggets. Sure, this was a tough loss, but they got ended up getting the BasedGod's blessing out of it, so in the long run it's been a positive night for the franchise.