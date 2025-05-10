Following the Denver Nuggets' 113-104 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their second-round series, forward Michael Porter Jr. told reporters that his shoulder injury should have sidelined him for four to six weeks.

"I'm not doing that," Porter said after putting up 21 points and eight rebounds on 7 of 10 from the field to help the Nuggets take a surprise 2-1 series lead over the 68-win Thunder, who are the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.

Porter injured his left shoulder during Game 2 of the Nuggets' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers while diving on the floor for a loose ball. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain, which, in addition to being extremely painful, makes it difficult for him to raise his arm above his head.

Despite the injury, Porter has refused to sit out. He hasn't missed a single game, and while he's been ineffective at times, he's also made a number of big shots and played a key role in the Nuggets' run thus far. There was a 17-point outing in a must-win Game 4 on the road against the Clippers in the first round, and a 15-point performance in Game 7 of that series.

His 21 points in Game 3 against the Thunder were a postseason high.

"People don't understand or know what he plays through or how much he's played through his whole career," Jamal Murray said on Friday. "It's a testament to his resilience and love for the game. And his will to win as well."

Porter was once discussed as a potential No. 1 overall pick, but fell to No. 14 in the 2018 draft due to injury concerns. He had undergone back surgery in college and eventually needed another one shortly after being drafted, which forced him to miss his entire rookie season with the Nuggets. A few seasons into his career, he hurt his back again and needed a third surgery in December 2021. All told, he underwent three procedures on his back in five years.

Since then, however, Porter has generally been healthy. He appeared in a career-high 81 games last season and suited up 77 times this season. His shoulder sprain is his first significant injury since his last back surgery, and no one would have faulted him if he took a few games off, but he has no interest in doing so.

"I just think that it's do-or-die for our team, so I don't feel the pull to really try to rest it," Porter said. "I think if I'm not able to perform out there, then they put someone else in there that's able to perform better for the team, then that's what we've gotta do. But I'm gonna definitely go out there and try. Because I might be able to make an impact. Some shots might go down. I've just gotta be very selective with how I play."

Porter's toughness and shotmaking have the Nuggets two wins away from a trip to the Western Conference finals -- something no one would have predicted a few weeks ago after they fired Michael Malone and Calvin Booth on the eve of the playoffs.