Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. says he plans to make his return on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter Jr. has not played since Nov. 22 due to a heel injury that the team was officially calling a contusion.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters on Thursday that Porter Jr. is "trending in the right direction" and participated in drills during practice. Malone said he will be listed as doubtful and an official call will be made after he goes through shootaround, though Porter Jr.'s declaration suggests that a decision has already been made.

Porter Jr.'s career to this point has been defined by injuries, with a third back surgery limiting him to just nine games last season. Since being drafted as the No. 14 overall pick in 2018, he has played just 154 total games between the regular season and playoffs.

Though missing another month of action was not ideal, the silver lining this time around was "this was something unrelated to my back," Porter Jr. said. Not only does that make things less stressful for himself and the team, but should make his return to play easier.

Prior to his injury, Porter Jr. was off to a solid start this season. In 16 games he averaged 16.4 points and six rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point land. When he and Nikola Jokic were on the floor, the Nuggets boasted an absurd 121.9 offensive rating.

And that was with Jamal Murray still trying to find a rhythm after returning from his ACL injury. Murray is still a bit inconsistent but has played much better in recent weeks. Adding Porter Jr. back to the mix should make the Nuggets' offense, which already ranks third in the league (115.8 offensive rating) even more potent. Prior to Murray's injury in 2021, when the Nuggets were really rolling, they crushed teams with Jokic, Murray and Porter Jr. on the floor, boasting a plus-15 net rating over 784 minutes.

If they can keep those three healthy again for an extended period, they will be a true contender in the Western Conference. In fact, they may already be one. After crushing the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, they improved to 19-11 and moved into first place via a tiebreaker.