Yang Hansen turned heads, opened eyes and elicited every other revelatory cliche with his NBA Summer League performance. The Portland Trail Blazers rookie models his game after three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who has agreed to grant Hansen a special request on one condition.

The Trail Blazers surprised quite a few people when they called Hansen's name with the No. 16 overall pick this summer. Any doubts about him have already started fading after the 7-foot-1 center dominated Summer League with spectacular playmaking.

That playmaking drew comparisons to Jokic, who just happens to be Hansen's favorite player. When the two meet on the court this upcoming season, Hansen has expressed his desire for a picture and an autograph.

Jokic has now responded, saying he's willing to do that as long as Hansen doesn't play too well.

"Yeah, he's talented, so we can have a picture or whatever he wants," Jokic laughed. "Only if he plays bad against me. Let's say that if I destroy him and I score a lot of points, then yes. If he do that, then no."

Hansen still has a long way to go to match Jokic's level, but he is off to a promising start. The Chinese standout averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in Summer League play, making him one of the events biggest winners.

It didn't take long for Hansen's exceptional playmaking ability -- especially for a player of his size -- to show itself. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Hansen thinks the game at a much higher level than his peers.

"I think in these playoffs, one thing I've really noticed is the way these successful teams think the game," Cronin said. "Their basketball IQ, their skill sets, their ability to make others and each other better is a critical component to winning these games. And that's what Yang brings to this. His basketball IQ is very, very high and he makes others better. That's what we're trying to do here is find guys that help supplement and build each other up and it's something that he thrives at."

We'll see how that translates once the 2025-26 regular season gets underway, as well as whether Hansen can tone it down enough against the Nuggets to get that picture with his idol.