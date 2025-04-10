Late on Wednesday, following yet another triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' 124-116 win over the Sacramento Kings, Nikola Jokic told reporters that the organization's decision to fire Michael Malone and Calvin Booth was a "heavy day" for everyone.

The win over the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak for the Nuggets, who have struggled over the last month. It also kept them in pole position for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

While that was just one game, it was the type of result that Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke was hoping to generate with his decision. Kroenke even met with the team prior to Wednesday's shootaround to implore them to play with more joy and passion the rest of the season, according to Chris Haynes.

Playing in his first game for someone other than Malone, who had been the Nuggets' coach since 2015, Jokić looked like his usual self as he put up 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 33rd triple-double of the season, which is the fifth-most in a single season in NBA history.

Speaking to the media, Jokić said that he knew slightly ahead of time that Malone would be fired but did not want to discuss the details of what Kroenke told him.

"I knew a little bit before everybody," Jokić said. "And he told me, 'We made a decision.' So it was not a discussion. It was a decision. He told me why. And so I listened. And I accepted it. I'm not going to tell you what he told me. I'm going to keep that private.

"I texted to [Malone]," Jokić continued. "It was a 10-year relationship, so it was a heavy day for everybody, probably especially for him and his family. But I would say it's part of the business."

Jokić has been spectacular again, averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game on 57.5% shooting from the field, including 41.4% from 3-point range. He's on pace to set career highs in scoring, assists, and 3-point percentage, and join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season.

But while Jokić might win his fourth MVP, he has often been a one-man act for the Nuggets. Between injuries and a lack of depth, the team has not looked like a title contender and still has some work to do to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

There has also been drama behind the scenes in Denver. The rift between Malone and Booth was an open secret around the league, but reports in recent days have indicated that some players were also frustrated with Malone. Notably, many in the locker room were upset with Malone's continued support of Westbrook, according to The Athletic.

The Nuggets still have the best player in the world, so all hope is not lost, but interim head coach David Adelman clearly has his work cut out for him.

"The bottom line is that we have to stay unified," Adelman said Wednesday. "It's been a moment. You have to deal with it. For all of us moving to different roles, we have to remember that we are in the mix here. We still have a chance to do something special."