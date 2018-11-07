Nuggets' Nikola Jokic fined $25,000 by the NBA for 'derogatory and offensive language'

The Denver Nuggets are off to a flying start this season, currently sitting at 9-1, just one game behind the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors for the best record in the league. They've gotten there thanks to a much improved defense, but also the stellar play of star big man Nikola Jokic.

Unfortunately, Jokic has gotten himself into a spot of trouble over some recent language he used during a postgame interview. Following the Nuggets' overtime win against the Bulls on Halloween, Jokic used a "derogatory and offensive" phrase. For that, he has been fined $25,000, per the NBA.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWegh, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Jokic made his comments to the media during a postgame interview following the Nuggets' 108-107 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31 at United Center.

Jokic was discussing Chicago Bulls rookie big man Wendell Carter Jr., and used a homophobic phrase. Though it was not directed at Carter nor another player or person, it was still unacceptable. It is good to see the NBA cracking down on this type of language, and hopefully it will set an example for others not to use this phrase.