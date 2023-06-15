In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship on Monday, Finals MVP Nikola Jokic said he wanted to go home rather than attend Thursday's parade.

Then he attended the parade. Jokic saw fans flood the streets to celebrate. He saw his coach chugging beer and generally stealing the show. He couldn't help but have an amazing time. Jokic is a parade man now.

"You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade," he said at the Nuggets' rally. "But I f---ing want to stay on parade. This is the best time of my f---ing life. This is amazing. We're all going to remember this our whole lives."

Jokic's vs. the parade is not the only Nuggets-related storyline that took a turn during this celebration. As you might know, Bruce Brown's contract situation is complicated: He can be a free agent and sign the richest, longest contract of his career, having played an important role in Denver's championship run, but, as a result of the collective bargaining agreement and the team's payroll, the champs likely can't pay him what he deserves.

At the rally, though, his immediate future sounded simple. First, Malone confidently declared that Brown isn't going anywhere, announcing that the Nuggets are "running this s--- back," with Brown next to him, smiling and urging the approving crowd to get louder.

And at the very end of the ceremony, Brown took the mic himself.

"I got a question for y'all," he said. "One question, one question, one question: One more year?"

Brown could, in theory, still leave Denver in free agency. But if that's still a realistic possibility, why would he and Malone be acting like this?