Many of the NBA's top stars will be playing for new teams after being dealt prior to the league's trade deadline on Thursday. The likes of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram will be switching address for the remainder of the season.

With the abundance of trades taking place, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic gave his point of view regarding the trade deadline.

"We sign a contract. You can get traded," Jokic said following Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. "I think it's be professional. Don't close the door behind you if you get traded.

"Be professional. It can happen, don't take it personally. You're going to go to another team and play basketball. That doesn't mean you're a bad player, a good player. It's a normal thing to happen in the NBA."

Jokic's main takeaway from the trade deadline is recognizing the NBA is a business. He clearly believes any player can get moved if a team is looking to make a cultural change or potentially alter their style of play.

However, Jokic has never had to deal with the stresses of being traded. Since being a second-round pick of the Nuggets back in 2014, Jokic has spent the duration of his 10-year NBA career in Denver, and has averaged 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists during that time.

The Nuggets have yet to make any moves leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Denver currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record on the season, but could be looking to improve its roster if the right deal materializes.