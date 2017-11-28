Nuggets recall Torrey Craig from the G League

Torrey Craig is back, y’all.

It’s happening, Torrey Craig fans. The Denver Nuggets announced this morning that they are recalling Craig from his developmental stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and starting his NBA service clock tonight.

Two-Way player Torrey Craig has been transferred from Sioux Falls back to the Nuggets and will be with the team for tonight's game at the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/5VQARcUnxq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 28, 2017

Craig has been showing out on both offense and defense in the G League (as you can see from some of his highlight packages) while putting up 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shooting 39% from three-point range. Craig has been a professional basketball player for several years now, making his way through a few international leagues on his way to the NBA, most recently in Australia. He showed he was better than the normal Summer League contingent and has been head and shoulders better than most of his G League competition as well. As a player in his prime, now is his chance to show he belongs in the NBA.

Craig is on a two-way contract, as the Nuggets’ press release indicates. That means he is limited to spending 45 days with the Nuggets between the start and finish of the G League season. Tonight would be his first day of those 45, and Denver will no doubt shuttle him back and forth between the G League and the active roster in order to keep him available for as many games as possible before they would have to clear a 15-man spot to actually sign him.

With Wilson Chandler having back issues and Will Barton needed to help provide some bench punch at guard, however, Denver is short on small forwards, especially defensive ones. Juancho Hernangomez can fill that spot for some minutes, but Craig’s availability can help alleviate the roster crunch that comes from having so many power forwards and so few small forward options.

Whether or not he plays it’s good to see Craig getting rewarded for his excellent G League performances. Welcome back to the team, Torrey!