Nuggets release injury update for Paul Millsap

The initial reports had Millsap getting surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist, but the team has released an official update on the All-Star forward.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania is reporting that Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Denver All-Star forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined indefinitely, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2017

According to reports, Millsap traveled with the team from Los Angeles to Sacramento, and then traveled to Denver from there to undergo further testing. The following day, Charania and multiple sources reported that the four-time All-Star power forward would undergo wrist surgery and miss approximately three months.

But wait! There’s more.

Injury update:



Paul Millsap has been diagnosed with a left wrist ligament injury. Additional evaluation and consultation is ongoing to determine the best course of medical care. pic.twitter.com/fK5EpL9gjV — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 22, 2017

On Wednesday, the team released this statement on Millsap. The immediate concern is the phrase, “Additional evaluation and consultation is ongoing to determine the best course of medical care.” This isn’t a phrase that is very reassuring, because it doesn’t sound like the team or the player has a firm plan on what to do next.

As a Nuggets fan, we don’t have a fond memory of alternative recovery options than surgery when it comes to ligament issues (Gallinari!). While it seemed like there was resolution to Millsap’s injury situation yesterday, today’s report casts doubt on the situation.

The team has grown incredibly vague lately in regards to injuries. They’re not quite to the point of a NHL team (upper body injuries, lower body injuries) but this isn’t an exciting update to a situation that was already bleak.

The Nuggets play the Rockets tonight in Houston at 6:00 PM MDT.