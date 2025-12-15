A pair of Western Conference contenders will meet on Monday's NBA schedule as the Houston Rockets visit the Denver Nuggets. Houston (16-6) is 8-4 on the road and coming off a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Meanwhile, Denver (18-6) is 6-4 at home has won four in a row overall, including a 136-105 victory over Sacramento on Thursday. Tari Eason (oblique) is questionable for Houston, while Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) remain out for Denver.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets have won the last three meetings, including a 112-109 victory last month. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Rockets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rockets vs. Nuggets over/under: 237.5 points Rockets vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -115, Houston -104 Rockets vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Nuggets streaming: Peacock

How to make Nuggets vs. Rockets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Rockets vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (237.5). Each of the last five meetings between these teams have seen fewer than 237.5 points, and the Rockets have been on a run with the Under recently. Seven of their last 10 games have gone under as their offense has taken a step back over this stretch. After averaging 124.8 points over their first 12 games, the Rockets are averaging 115.7 points over their last 10.

Meanwhile, Denver is down two starters in Gordon and Braun, who combine to average over 30 points per game. Facing Houston's No. 2 scoring defense, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are projected to score under their season averages. Thus, SportsLine's advanced model projects there to be 235 combined points as the Under hits in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Nuggets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.