Nuggets sign Nick Young as their roster continues to be decimated by injuries

Nick Young's attention-to-contribution ratio with the Warriors was astronomical during last year's NBA Finals. He had five points throughout Golden State's sweep of the Cavaliers, but he got a phone call from the NBA anyways for wearing a silk robe to the arena prior to a game. Swaggy P has been a free agent since last offseason, but it looks like he'll get a shot with the Denver Nuggets, who signed him on Monday. The Nuggets are being granted the right to sign Young due to an injury hardship relief exception, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The Nuggets are in dire straits. They're still third in the Western Conference, but they're coming off of losses to the Hornets and Hawks due to a roster that's been utterly ravaged by injuries. Will Barton, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap will miss significant time, while Jamal Murray will sit out Monday's game against the Grizzlies (9 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). Young will be available to play immediately for the Nuggets.

A journeyman, Young averaged 7.3 points per game with the Warriors last season, but he's capable of more. He's averaged double digits in eight of 13 seasons, and there wasn't enough scoring for him with the Warriors. The year before joining the Warriors, Young averaged 13.2 points per game with the Lakers.

Brandon Goodwin was waived to make room for the 33-year-old Young. With four of their five starters out, there's a lot of weight on Nikola Jokic to try to at least keep this team afloat as his supporting cast recovers.